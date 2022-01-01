Jay Park releases music video for ‘To Life’ starring AOMG artists LeeHi, YUGYEOM & more

On January 1, 2022, rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Jay Park released a music video for his new single, ‘To Life’, at 6 pm KST. The lyrics talk about Jay Park raising a toast to his life, to everything he has accomplished thus far, and all that he is endeavouring to do in the future after stepping down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

In particular, the video contains cameos by AOMG artists — Simon Dominic, GRAY, Loco, DJ Pumkin, ELO, Ugly Duck, DJ Wegun, Hoody, Woo, CODE KUNST, Punchnello, Sogumm, GooseBumps, LeeHi, YUGYEOM, and Korean Zombie. Additionally, the video also contains a message by Jay Park, explaining his decision and thanking his fans, along with AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC artists.

AOMG’s official Twitter account also shared the video, stating, “Thank you for your past efforts, and AOMG supports Jay Park’s new challenge."

Jay Park stepped down as the CEO of labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC on December 31, 2021, sharing the news through his social media accounts. He revealed that he had given a lot of thought before making this decision, and shared that he will remain as an advisor to both companies.

Jay Park debuted in 2008 as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2PM, but left the group in 2009. He went on to found hip-hop and R&B label AOMG in 2013, and later found record label H1GHR MUSIC in 2017 with producer Cha Cha Malone.

Check out the music video for Jay Park’s ‘To Life’, below:

