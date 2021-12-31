Jay Park steps down as CEO of music labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

On December 31, singer, rapper, producer and businessman Jay Park announced his decision to step down from the role of the CEO of the two music labels that he heads, AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. Through a letter shared on his personal Instagram account, Jay Park revealed that after a lot of thought on his end, he has decided to step down and will continue as an advisor for both labels.

Jay Park founded AOMG in 2013 individually and then went on to make another music label, H1GHER MUSIC with producer Cha Cha Malone in 2017. He thanked the staff and team behind the growth and success of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. He expressed his deep gratitude towards the fans of the artists under the labels and asked them for continued support in the coming years. Check out his full letter below.

Artists like LeeHi, GRAY, GOT7’s Yugyeom, Simon Dominic, Code Kunst and more are under the management of AOMG. Meanwhile, H1GHR MUSIC boasts of an impressive roster of artists including GroovyRoom, GOT7’s JAY B, JMIN and pH-1 among others. The two labels and their artists have been monumental in establishing a strong footing for hip-hop as well as RnB styles in the Korean music industry.

Jay Park debuted with the idol group 2PM under JYP Entertainment as the leader of the septet but eventually went his separate ways. Since then, he has soared past any expectations and risen as a star of the music scene, taking it over with his continued class music and ambition to prosper.

