Jay Park sues YouTuber in US for drugs, illegal trading and Triad accusations

K-pop soloist Jay Park has been battling defamatory accusations made by an obscure YouTuber from the BBR Detective Agency channel. In response, the artist took legal action in his home country in December last year. Recent updates reveal that he filed another case in the US for the identification of the channel owner, as reported by South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz on February 26.

According to the report, Jay Park's agency, MORE VISION filed the case in the foreign land as it is where YouTube’s parent company, Google has its headquarters and will facilitate faster and efficient disclosure of the person behind the malicious online attacks against him. The YouTuber, identified as "A", was accused of making multiple false and demeaning rumors about Jay Park. Specifically, "A" made unsubstantiated claims that the K-pop idol was involved in illicit activities, including drug smuggling and illegal cryptocurrency trading.

The speculation appears to have originated from Jay Park's performance, alongside Jessi, at the 'Rolling Loud 2023 Thailand OKX Stage'. Notably, OKX is a cryptocurrency exchange platform, which seems to have sparked unfounded rumors about Jay Park's alleged involvement in illicit cryptocurrency dealings.

The YouTuber went as far as to claim that Jay Park had ties to the Chinese Triad, a notorious organized crime syndicate. The drug smuggling and Chinese Trias connection speculations stemmed from claims that Koala, an acquaintance of Jessi, is a Triad member who supplies drugs to Korean hip-hop artists. To support this claim, "A" released footage of Koala at MORE VISION's building and images of him with Park. He posted the videos back in October 2024 and according to Jay Park's team, it had greatly affected the artist.

They said, "The posts and shorts have recorded millions of views and thousands of comments, seriously damaging Mr. Park's reputation." During their appeal to the US court, they mentioned the same. The court has assigned the case to Judge Eumi K. Lee, who is reviewing the request.