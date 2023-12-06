Jay Park's MORE VISION and Jessi considering contract termination after 7 months; Report

Jessi, the iconic K-pop soloist and Jay Park's music label, MORE VISION, are currently engaged in discussions, exploring the potential termination of their exclusive contract, as per reports on December 6 KST.

Jessi and Jay Park’s MORE VISION fail to establish mutual agreement

Reports on December 6 KST revealed ongoing discussions between singer Jessi and MORE VISION, the music label fronted by Jay Park, regarding the potential termination of their exclusive contract. This development marks a significant shift, considering Jessi's signing with MORE VISION in April following the conclusion of her contract with P-Nation, helmed by PSY, the previous year.

Despite the expectation of a more enduring partnership, MORE VISION recently expressed its desire to terminate Jessi's exclusive contract. Surprisingly, this decision arose merely seven months into their professional alliance, leaving a substantial duration of the contract unfulfilled.

Unfortunately, these discussions have hit an impasse due to conflicting perspectives between the label and Jessi. This deadlock has hindered the parties from reaching a mutual agreement or resolution. As negotiations continue, the likelihood of a compromise to salvage their professional relationship seems uncertain.

The abruptness of this development and the divergence in viewpoints have brought into question the potential for reconciliation between Jessi and MORE VISION. With the future of their contractual ties hanging in the balance, the focus now remains on whether an amicable resolution can be achieved or if the termination of their collaboration will proceed as planned.

Jessi withdrew from her scheduled music show appearances, citing health reasons

Jessi's anticipated comeback with Gum on October 25 KST, coinciding with her six-month tenure at MORE VISION, was met with unexpected developments. Controversy arose when she abruptly canceled her appearance on KBS2's Music Bank just two days after the release, citing sudden health concerns explained by MORE VISION.

Advertisement

The situation escalated as Jessi's absence extended to MBC's Show! Music Core and SBS's Inkigayo, raising questions due to her previous active participation in music broadcast stages during album promotions.

Insiders shed light on simmering tensions between Jessi and MORE VISION during the new song's promotions, hinting at lingering issues. Eventually, the label opted for a mutual separation, deeming it the best course for both parties.

Jessi took to SBS Power FM's Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time on October 31, where she candidly expressed her journey post-P Nation departure. Sharing her struggles, she revealed feelings of betrayal and exhaustion after relentless work, stressing the toll it had taken on her.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Young Ae and Lee Moo Saeng’s Maestra: The Strings of Truth; Release date, where to watch, and more details