Is Jaya Bachchan making her digital debut in the web series titled ‘Sadabahar’?

The senior actress is reportedly going to be making her debut on the OTT platform with the web series tentatively titled ‘Sadabahar’

The actress-turned politician, Jaya Bachchan is reportedly all set to make an appearance on a digital platform and that will mark her digital debut. Reportedly, the veteran actress may be seen essaying a role in the web series titled ‘Sadabahar’. The veteran actor reportedly agreed to do the web series under the production of Endemol Shine India. As per the report in Mid-Day, the senior star had started shooting back in February just before the lockdown was implemented in April.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the senior actress apparently resumed shooting after the lockdown was lifted. A close source revealed, “The team shot at Sony Mony and Apna Bazar in Andheri this week. The story is being shot in real locations, and the makers are mindful of keeping the crew to a bare minimum. A unit of 50 has been handpicked for the bio-bubble shoot.” The project marks her return to the screen after R Balki’s 'Ki & Ka', in which she made a special appearance.

While there is no official confirmation about Jaya Bachchan’s digital debut, reports of it are now going viral. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan made his digital debut in the film Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2020. Abhishek too made his digital debut in Breathe: Into The Shadows in 2020 and left everyone impressed.

Meanwhile, the senior star made her debut back in 1963 and went on to work in more than 50 films. In 2004 the veteran actress was elected as the Member of Parliament for Samajwadi Party representing Uttar Pradesh in Rajya Sabha till 2006. Jaya Bachchan was elected again in 2006, 2012, and 2018. The senior actress-politician has often taken up issues related to Bollywood in the Rajya Sabha as well. Every time the senior star has spoken up for Bollywood’s cause in the Rajya Sabha, she has managed to make a statement.

