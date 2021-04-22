Jay B talks about future plans for GOT7 & solo albums as he graces the cover of a popular beauty magazine

JayB talked about the group's yearly plan and a lot more in BEAUTY+ magazine interview. Read more about it here.

Ever since GOT7 released the heartwarming song Encore in February 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the group’s next comeback. Considering the fact that the group left JYP Entertainment last year, ‘Encore’ was a means to show the world that the group isn’t disbanding, just leaving their agency. As JayB graces the cover of BEAUTY+ magazine’s May 2021 issue, he opened up about his plans for the group and his upcoming solo.

As the leader of GOT7, JayB most probably is the busiest man right now. In the interview, he shared how he’s a perfectionist and wants to do things properly. He also shared that whenever he’s figuring out to do things properly or better, he listens to various people’s stories who have experienced those feelings better than him. Such as his parents and his members. He then revealed his hopes of growing further as a solo artist.

The leader then went on to talk about the promotions regarding a possible comeback from GOT7. He said that they will try to release one album a year. He also added that he wants the members to discuss their feelings and emotions especially during this time and include it in their album, as that is the least they can do for the fans. As his solo journey, he hopes to show as many different sides of him as he did with the group, GOT7.

JayB had recently been receiving hate from anti-fans not being active on his social media accounts. He then took to his Instagram to give them a befitting reply, letting people know that he’s been busy learning and keeping the group together as a leader should.

The May 2021 issue of BEAUTY+ magazine’s pre-orders has already started.

