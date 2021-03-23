JB opens up about work after leaving JYP, multiple stage names, keeping GOT7 together & more in an interview

In the April issue pictorial of Arena Homme Plus, GOT7’s JB put forward his ideas and even a short story behind the group’s ‘Encore’ song.

JAY B, (real name Lim Jaebeom), also known as JB, featured in the pictorial of the Arena Homme Plus Korea’s magazine with a sensuous photoshoot. He uploaded the photos on his Instagram on March 22. He revealed an intense look with wet hair, drenched in water and even in the swimming pool.

In the interview for the magazine, JAY B opened up about a lot of things. One major thing is that as the popular group GOT7’s leader, he has been working by actively participating in every event and schedule, the logistics and basically the whole process that goes behind a group’s album release or business. He also talked about how the whole group took the decision of leaving JYP and being together as GOT7 independently. He said, “We released the single 'Encore' a while ago after carrying out the whole process with a new record label, and I was proud of showing a different move of myself so far. Since we showed that we’re not going to disband through the single, the next step is more important. When I left JYP, CEO Jung Wook said, 'The role of a real leader starts now,’ and I am just realizing it.”

He added, “When working as GOT7, I often thought about all the benefits that I have taken for granted. I thought about how much work was required in the process before any scheduled event. I wanted to directly take part in the process. I wanted to know every step of the process, of making an album, a song and know how hard it actually was.” However, he was self-conscious about his own strengths and did say that he needed a lot of courage. The knowledge he had was very limited and he was afraid that staying in the agency would “widen the gap”, hence, he decided to leave the agency and dive in as soon as possible.

Check out the photos below:

After being free as a solo singer and also as a GOT7 member, he now aims to release his songs and show his talent through the two personas he has now. He changed his stage name from JB to JAY B - which will focus on his his/hop and R&B style of music, and Def. under which he has already released a few songs. He said that Def. is the b-boying name he used even before becoming a trainee. Def. gives him the freedom to explore any and everything he likes - from opening a photography exhibition to mixtapes to any other work. He chimed, “I want to be a person who can do what I have to do and what I want to do too.”

The GOT7 leader also revealed that he is an extensive reader and absolutely loves reading! No wonder he was inactive on Instagram!

What are your thoughts about JAY B’s pictorial and his hard-working personality? Share your views in the comments below!

Share your comment ×