Jeet Ki Zid Trailer: Amit Sadh portrays a brave soldier who redefines the impossible with his willpower

Amit Sadh plays a powerful role in Jeet Ki Zid as he brings an inspirational story of a brave-heart Indian Army soldier.

Amit Sadh has been on a roll lately. The actor has given a stupendous performance in Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi and also went on to become one of the most sought after actors in the world of OTT. After all, the Dangal actor had won millions of hearts with his performances in Breathe: Into the Shadows and Avrodh: The Siege Within. And he continues to rule the digital medium as Amit is coming up with yet another interesting project. We are talking about his upcoming project Jeet Ki Zid wherein he will be essaying the role of a soldier of the Indian Army.

The series is making the headlines ever since the makers had released the teaser and now after much anticipation, the trailer of Jeet Ki Zid is out. Interestingly, Amit is seen playing the role of an Indian Army soldier who is all about courage, will power and determination. Based on a true story, Jeet Ki Zid is a story how a normal guy went on to become an army officer and Sena medal winner and how his life takes a tragic turn after he becomes wheelchair ridden after he getting injured in an attack. The series is a story of an army officer who goes on to redefine what is impossible with his sheer will power and â€˜zidâ€™.

Take a look at the trailer of Jeet Ki Zid:

Helmed by Anup Singh, Jeet Ki Zid also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in key roles. The series will be releasing on January 22, 2021 on OTT platform.

