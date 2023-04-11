Jellyfish Ent. confirms Ravi’s departure from VIXX after admitting charges; Prosecution wants 2 years in jail

K-pop star Ravi who is known to be a member of the boy group VIXX as well as having his own labels under the names GROOVL1N and The L1VE, has withdrawn from the team after admitting to charges of military-related corruption alongside labelmate Nafla. Jellyfish Entertainment has also confirmed Ravi’s departure on the same day as the former member’s letter on his personal Instagram. The announcement has left fans reeling and wondering about the future of the group.

Jellyfish Entertainment confirms Ravi’s withdrawal

Jellyfish Entertainment made a brief announcement regarding VIXX's future as a group without Ravi in a statement shared on the group’s fancafé. The agency stated,

“Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment.

We would like to thank all of the fans who have supported VIXX and inform you of Ravi's departure from the group.

Following a series of discussions with the company, it was decided that Ravi would leave the group as of today.

We sincerely apologise for causing concern among VIXX fans.”

Ravi himself shared the news via a letter on his Instagram, apologising to his fans and the members of VIXX who have been affected due to this.

Prosecution’s demands regarding Ravi

This military evasion case caught national attention as a large number of people were prosecuted with more being under investigation as of this moment. Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N shared that they will cooperate with the investigation when the news first broke out and in early March it was revealed that the K-pop star admitted to charges of having attempted military-related corruption. The court decided to decline the arrest warrant meant for Ravi stating that his job and residence were stable and that there was a low possibility of fleeing or destroying evidence. Similarly, Ravi’s labelmate Nafla from GROOVL1N has also been under investigation for violation of the Military Service Act as well as for receiving preferential treatment during his enlistment as a public service worker.

According to the latest reports, the prosecution has demanded 2 years of jail time for Ravi as well as 2 and a half years of a prison sentence for Nafla.

