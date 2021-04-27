Jennie, Jimin & more: 5 Kpop idols with the most fatal aegyo that can make anyone fall in love with them

Aegyo comes from the Korean word for baby and while some idols are reluctant about showing off their childlike charms, these idols have perfected the art.

If you're a K-Pop fan, you must have heard of the word "aegyo" at least a hundred times already. If you're wondering what it means, it comes from the word "aegi" which means baby or child in Korean and is quite a popular part of Korean culture, both in and out of the entertainment industry. When someone asks you to show your "aegyo", one is expected to act adorably like a child. This, cuteness, however, is not everyone's cup of tea. Oftentimes you'll see idols dreading this segment and trying to avoid it as best as they can. On the other hand, some idols take it on the chin and give their best because perhaps they too know that they're way too good at it.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie is adorable just as she is so it's no surprise that she's amazing at aegyo. The idol is known for her deadly charm both when she's being fierce on stage as well as when she's interacting with fans. Even when the cameras are not actively on her, she can be seen being babied by the rest of the members which only goes to show that she doesn't have to do it for attention or to get screen time but rather that she's naturally cute.

TWICE's Sana

Sana is undoubtedly the Queen of aegyo when it comes to female idols. Once again, she's childlike and innocent in her real-life so it doesn't take her much effort to transfer that into her aegyo. Both fellow idols and even actors alike have confessed to falling for Sana's charms and fans will vouch for the fact that it is truly impossible to resist the same.

MONSTA X's Jooheon

Jooheon is one of the most badass rappers in the industry with fire in his eyes and on his tongue when he raps. He can be a stern and scary mentor too, as seen from his appearance on Produce x 101. However, fans know that he's also undisputedly the best male idol at aegyo. As a matter of fact, his aegyo became so popular that he had sworn off doing it any more at variety shows but of course, when asked, he did not refuse.

TXT's Yeonjun

Yeonjun is popularly known as the 4th generation "it" boy of K-Pop and a majority of that is because he's an incredible performer with a unique inimitable aesthetic and vocal tone. However, he's also one of those idols who rarely does aegyo but is surprisingly way too good at it. Yeonjun doesn't shy away from being whiny with his members so it is only natural that he'll be good at showing off his baby-ish charms.

BTS' Jimin

Finally, this list would not be complete without BTS' Jimin. Jimin is outgoing and open-minded, playful and affectionate and he doesn't hide any of that. He has no qualms about being perceived ad as the same either, which adds to his charisma. Naturally, therefore, his aegyo is just as adorable and can melt hearts left and right. No one can resist falling in love with him once he pouts and looks at the camera with those puppy eyes.

Credits :News1

