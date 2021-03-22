Jennie releases behind-the-scenes of Chanel’s Coco Crush Vogue photoshoot in her third official vlog

She uploaded the video on her YouTube channel ‘Jennierubyjane Official’ for the March issue of the magazine, showing her skills as the concept and styling director for the shoot!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie certainly knows how to give glimpses of her life to fans to make them love her even more! Currently the global ambassador for ‘Chanel’, Jennie released her makings and behind the scenes of the Coco Crush accessory collection for Spring/Summer 2021, for the March issue of Vogue magazine.

Fans loved the different styles that Jennie portrayed through the pictorials. The video starts with her montage of different outfits and her being her most model-ish self. We then see her getting ready for makeup, doing the first photoshoot, playing with a pet Pomeranian dog, and changing into another outfit. The best of the video is the ending, where the director and the staff make and select craft, colored papers that Jenniw would then use in the last dungaree-look photoshoot. Jennie looks her flamboyant self posing in front of the art-journalled wall (that she put together herself!) She took active participation in this particular photoshoot as a concept director and a styling director - basically turning herself into a fashion editor and choosing looks inspired by her favourite fashion icons.

Is it even possible that the biggest girl group would do something, or release something, and the fans won’t trend in on Twitter? Of course not! That’s just how much BLINKs love them! After the release of the video, the phrase “Jennie vlog 3” started trending where the fans showed their love of watching the singer be her goofy self after such a long time. And even jokingly upset that it was just 3 minutes long and it got over in a blink!

Credits :Jennirubyjane Official

