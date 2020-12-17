Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa reveal why their online concert BLACKPINK: The Show is postponed to January 31

In a video message to BLINKS, BLACKPINK revealed the reason why they decided to postpone their highly-awaited online concert BLACKPINK: The Show from December 27 to January 31, 2021. Watch the quartet's video below.

A while back, BLACKPINK treated BLINKS with the big announcement of their first-ever online concert BLACKPINK: The Show, which was earlier going to be live streamed on December 27 on YouTube. However, through social media, it was revealed that there's been a postponement in the date to next year. BLACKPINK: The Show will now take place on January 31, 2020, at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) instead.

In a video message to fans, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie shared a heartfelt message for BLINKS explaining the decision behind postponing their highly-awaited online concert to next year. Jennie began by thanking BLINKs for supporting BLACKPINK: The Show while Rosé noted, "Due to the consistent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're sure that many of you are going through hard times." Jisoo gushed about how the quartet can't wait to meet their BLINKS as soon as possible while adding, "... but in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone BLACKPINK: The Show from December 27th to January 31st of next year." Lisa confessed how through their show, the members wanted to give the fandom some sort of comfort during these difficult times.

Rosé stated that the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in BLACKPINK: The Show. Hence, Rosé admitted that in order to make sure that BLACKPINK prepares for the concert in a safe environment, they have decided to postpone the concert. In an endearing message to BLINKS, Jisoo said, "BLINKS, don't be sad and we'll be back with a great performance on January 31st."

"Thank you so much to all the medical staff who are working nonstop to give their best efforts even at this moment, and all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine, and prevent the disease," Jennie praised while Lisa concluded, "As the year comes to an end, please stay safe and healthy and see you next year at BLACKPINK: The Show." The members then cutely sign off.

Moreover, a new trailer of BLACKPINK: The Show was unveiled and included a montage of BLACKPINK's prior concert performances with BLACKPINK: The Album songs like How You Like That, Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and Lovesick Girls playing in the background promising us an unforgettable online concert. That's not all! BLINKS were treated with another BLACKPINK: The Show poster featuring the quartet looking gorgeous in monochrome formal attires.

Check out BLACKPINK'S video message, exciting trailer and poster of BLACKPINK: The Show below:

‘THE SHOW’ POSTER #2#BLACKPINK: THE SHOW now has a NEW DATE YG PALM STAGE - 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

2021.01.31 2PM (KST)

Livestream on YouTube Buy Access @ https://t.co/Zos677yYPu

More info @ https://t.co/0U47QnTk4C pic.twitter.com/j76OkoZVhW — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) December 17, 2020

We're stoked for BLACKPINK in our area before 2020 ends! How about you guys?

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK singer Jisoo speaks about BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky; Snowdrop star discusses the power of style

Which songs from BLACKPINK: The Album are you hoping BLACKPINK will perform at BLACKPINK: The Show? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×