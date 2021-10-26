From Jennie’s 70s inspired bangs to Jiyoon’s Princess Diana cut, these hair trends will inspire your next chop

With winter right around the corner, we’re sure a wardrobe change is due, but while you replace your summery shirts with chunky fall sweaters, why not look at a hair change as well? Today, we’re taking inspiration from the K-Pop universe, and looking at our favourite idols for inspiration for our next hair transformation due this fall. Whether you want to freshen up your caramel highlights or try a daring new do and colour if you’re feeling up for a change, scroll down to see the full list of hair trends you must try this season.

Retro: The 70s are back in a big way, this year’s biggest hair trends take cues from the disco decade! Think lots of layers and fluffy curtain bangs like Jennie rocks. The understated shag cut is quickly becoming very popular this season and is a safe bet to try out if you don’t want to colour your hair this season.

Aur naturel: With limited social events over the last 2 years, our hair has had the perfect time-off it needed from excessive styling and has had time to rehab itself. Because of that, super-long length is this fall’s biggest trend. The quickest way to healthy hair? Skip the dryer and curling iron, and lean into applying more masks for your longest, strongest hair ever.

Diana: If the new Spencer trailer or the latest season of the Crown wasn’t enough to want a Princess Diana-inspired chop, take cues from Son Ga-In from Brown Eyed Girls. From Ga-In to 4Minute alum Jiyoon, the voluminous chop is the latest trend this season. Easy to maintain and style, it presents a modern take on the princess’s iconic cut.

