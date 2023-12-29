Jennie's managers from YG Entertainment join the BLACKPINK member at her label ODD ATELIER: Details

Jennie reinforces her solo career by bringing her key managers from YG Entertainment to her new label, ODD ATELIER. The BLACKPINK member officially announced the launch of her self-made label on December 24.

Jennie's YG managers join her at ODD ATELIER

Following a K-media report on December 29, it can be confirmed that two managers, previously from Jennie's former agency, YG Entertainment (referred to as YG), have transitioned to ODD ATELIER. Among them, a head-level manager and a road manager, closely connected with Jennie's career, have made the move.

According to a music representative, Jennie, upon establishing her label ODD ATELIER, opted to collaborate with trusted managers from her tenure at YG. This choice reflects her desire to maintain continuity with familiar faces who understand her work style and history. Even though she's no longer with YG, it's noted that the staff responsible for Jennie's hair and makeup will continue their roles to preserve her signature visuals.

Co-founded by Jennie and her mother last month, ODD ATELIER signifies a space for innovation and attention-grabbing creations. With these managers' transition, the label as a one-person agency now boasts a team familiar with Jennie's nuances, poised to provide comprehensive support.

Jennie expressed her affection for her mother, describing her as her best friend, showcasing their strong bond through a heartfelt message. This strategic move signifies a significant step for Jennie's artistic journey as she forges ahead in her solo endeavors under the banner of ODD ATELIER.

More details about ODD ATELIER by Jennie

On December 24, BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed her newly established label named OA (ODD ATELIER). The artist officially launched OA's Instagram account, featuring profile images, the company logo, and a message in both Korean and English. Earlier speculations about Jennie establishing her own label in November were confirmed with this public announcement.

Meanwhile, on December 29, YG also confirmed that while BLACKPINK members renewed their exclusive management contract with the label for group activities in November, their solo endeavors will no longer come under YG’s management. With Jennie launching her own label, further details on the management of solo activities of Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa remain to be known.

