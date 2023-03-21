Jennie’s SOLO: BLACKPINK member’s MV on YouTube crosses 900 million views, breaking multiple records

YG Entertainment announced on March 21st that the number of views on YouTube for the music video ‘SOLO’ released in 2018 by Jennie of the girl group BLACKPINK has exceeded 900 million. This music video exceeded 900 million views on the same day, about 4 years and 4 months after its release in November 2018.

YG introduced, "This is the first and best record as a K-pop female solo artist." ‘SOLO’ gained popularity for its beautiful introductory chords, concise melody, and straightforward lyrics that conveyed the dignified aspect of not being entangled in sadness even after a breakup. With this, BLACKPINK has a total of 7 videos with more than 900 million views on YouTube, including the music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which recorded 2 billion views. BLACKPINK will go on stage as headliners (signboard performers) at large overseas music festivals such as the ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’ in the US next month and the ‘Hyde Park British Summertime Festival’ in the UK in July.

In March 2023, it was analyzed in the order of 1st place NewJeans’ Minji, 2nd place BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and 3rd place BLACKPINK’s Jennie. BLACKPINK’s Jennie brand ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,423,131, with a participation index of 176,110, a media index of 304,154, a communication index of 1,205,206, and a community index of 2,737,661. Compared to the brand reputation index of 4,485,463 in February, it fell by 1.39%. On the 20th, Harry Styles' first concert in Korea, 'Love On Tour 2023', was held at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul. About 15,000 spectators gathered for the performance that day. It was confirmed that Jennie was sitting next to Rosé in a video that Rosé posted on her Instagram. In the video, you can see the two people responding to Harry Styles' stage by dancing while watching the performance.

