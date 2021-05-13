Jennie's VLOG: The one item that is MOST precious to BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie takes us through her everyday essential items in her latest vlog and the one item that is precious to her because of BLINKS. Watch the video below.

We love everything that BLACKPINK's Jennie has to offer us! Jennie is the first BLACKPINK member to have her own YouTube channel and while it is only three months and four videos old, we re-watch all her vlogs religiously. In today's Vlog, Jennie takes us through her everyday essential items and what is that one thing she absolutely cannot do without.

First, she starts by showing the soft scrunchies she uses to tie her hair. Her mini-comb makes an appearance next which she uses to straighten out her messy fringes. She puts on a thick black hairband saying it is her absolute favourite these days. Jennie has a cute and adorable side to her and it is evident when she shows off her Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck clips!

She also showed her massage ring called Zen ring, fluffy salmon pick socks, accessories, makeup and scissors. She also showed her precious sticker collection and shared that she tends to put these stickers on her friend's phone and totally loves them. Jennie wonders if she is still a child at heart. Finally, she shared the one item that is most precious to her is an old-style camera that BLINKS gifted her. Jennie shared that the camera is precious to her and she loves it because fans gifted her the camera! That's so sweet.

You can check Jennie's VLOG here:

Jennie took over Twitter trends with BLINKS falling in love with the adorable goofball that Jennie is!

Did you subscribe to Jennie's Vlog? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

