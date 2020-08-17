Jennifer Aniston EXPLAINS how they are 'incorporating COVID 19 in a way' in The Morning Show Season 2

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed how Kerry Ehrin, The Morning Show creator is back to the drawing board when it comes to Season 2. Read below to know why the Friends star said that they are incorporating COVID-19 in a way that is so exciting.

With an emotionally stirring open ending, it was inevitable that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon would be back with The Morning Show Season 2. The series, which tackled the #MeToo allegations put forth on acclaimed morning show host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), will see the after-effects of Alex Levy's (Jennifer Aniston) revelations made live on air. The team was already in the midst of shooting the introductory episodes for The Morning Show Season 2 before COVID-19 struck which led to the production being delayed.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Aniston was asked about the rewrites to The Morning Show Season 2. Jennifer shared how they had a good portion of Season 1 outlined-ish and then #MeToo happened. Hence, another layer to the cake of human ills was added to the storyline which made it more exciting and current. It's the same for Season 2. While they had good six-seven outlines already done and were in the middle of shooting Ep 1 and 2, COVID-19 struck. Moreover, there was a feeling of something missing in the story which the team couldn't decipher what it was untill the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, again, Kerry [Ehrin, The Morning Show creator] is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting. I mean, I’m not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where Season 1 ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network," the 51-year-old actor explained. Towards the end of Season 1, Aniston shared how Alex has a breakdown and breakthrough on live television along with a vomit of guilt which leads to the revelations being out in the open. "We’re entering Season 2 with, okay, this enormous seismic shift has just taken place, and we went to black, and we’re out. Now what," Jennifer added.

Aniston finds it interesting to see the direction that the ongoing pandemic has taken on The Morning Show Season 2 because she believes that what we have taken from these months in quarantine are contemplation, excavation and inward work. As for what's excess, the covers are being pulled on the US government and just everything that's getting exposed which feels like an upgrade is taking place, according to Jennifer.

"I believe that that’s what we couldn’t put our finger on that we were missing in these first couple shows, was that humanity, it was that level of what’s happening currently in our society. If there a silver lining of COVID, it is the level of awareness that I think has been taking place with people," Aniston concluded.

While Steve Carell starring in The Morning Show Season 2 is not yet confirmed, when asked if a second chance for his character Mitch is possible, Jennifer honestly confessed to Deadline, "I don’t know if that’s redeemable, that’s pretty dark. There are always the stories of the breakdowns, and then the drugs and alcohol, and the 'Oh, God, it’s terrible' and then they clean up their act, and then they’re on the cover of People magazine with their thumbs up, like, 'We’re back!' I don’t know.'"

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who took home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards for The Morning Show is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The Friends star will be going toe-to-toe with Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve and Zendaya for Euphoria. It will be interesting to see if Aniston takes home the Emmy as a virtual award ceremony with Jimmy Kimmel as the host will take place next month.

Moreover, Steve has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Mini Leder has been nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Snubbed from a deserved nomination was Reese.

In other news, we will also have to wait and watch to see when Jennifer and the Friends cast will finally shoot for the reunion special which was delayed due to COVID-19.

Credits :Deadline

