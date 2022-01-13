Jennifer Aniston gears up to 'get back to work' for The Morning Show Season 3 after SAG Awards 2022 nods

Jennifer Aniston is all set to begin work on The Morning Show Season 3 which was recently renewed for another season. The actress in her recent Instagram post, shared a celebratory note for the show receiving multiple nods as the SAG Awards 2022 and also mentioned that she's ready to get back to the sets to reprise her role of Alex Levy on the AppleTV+ series.

Sharing a photo of herself and co-star Reese Witherspoon who has also received a nomination at the SAG Awards, Jennifer wrote, "Thank you SAG Awards for all The Morning Show love. I'm so proud to be a part of this stunning cast and crew." Aniston also re-shared a post written by Reese where the actress spoke about being delighted about the recognition received by their show at the SAG Awards 2022 nominations.

In another Instagram story, Jennifer shared a still of herself and Witherspoon from the show and wrote, "Now, let's get back to work."

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's posts here:

It was recently announced that The Morning Show is being renewed for a third season with a new showrunner who will be overseeing the series. Charlotte Stoudt has now come on board as a showrunner and her previous works include Homeland and House of Cards.

While Aniston's recent Instagram story confirms that she will be returning to the show for the third season, it seems the actress may also end up directing an episode for the upcoming season given that she had previously expressed, "If there's a season 3 of The Morning Show, I want to direct one of our episodes", via Harper's Bazaar.

