Jennifer Aniston opens up on future of her The Morning Show character: The writers were trying to kill me

***Spoilers Alert***

Jennifer Aniston has opened up on the future of her The Morning Show character Alex Levy. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston noted that the last season was tough for the characters, especially for Levy who had to deal with several ups and downs due to certain storylines related to other characters.

"It was relentless," Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the death that happened in the show and how it affected her character. "Honestly, I did think at one point the writers were trying to kill me!" she joked. Aniston had previously shared an Instagram post on her journey in The Morning Show. She posted pictures from the sets and penned a huge caption alongside. "We made it. Crawled to the finish line...and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors," a part of the caption mentioned.

Speaking further, Aniston weighed in on whether Alex would return to the series for another season or not. Admitting that a return is "hard to even imagine," the actress revealed that she doesn't have anything chalked out yet regarding her character and the series. "You know when they say mothers almost have a block: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see," she added.

While Apple TV+ hasn't confirmed whether the show would return for another season or not, the makers didn't leave any stone unturned to make the season 2 finale one of the most interesting episodes ever.

