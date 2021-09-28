Jennifer Aniston recalls being ‘screamed out & cried out’ while filming The Morning Show S2 amid pandemic

The Morning Show has commenced with its second season, and Jennifer Aniston recalls the time when COVID-19 had hit during March 2020 and their filming had stopped temporarily. During an interview with The New York Times, Aniston discussed the time when they had to shut down their production and rework the script of the second season.

“It was a Wednesday night, and we were discussing a scene that I had to shoot the next day,” Aniston said, adding that they received news about big companies shutting down, and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracting the disease. “And all of a sudden the world is caving in on us,” Aniston chimed, as she shared how the production company took the news. However, the Friends alum recalled how the production worked remotely to make changes in the new scripts and add the relevant events, including the challenges faced due to the pandemic.

“As someone who usually lives with a skip in their step and a smile on their face - I was screamed out and cried out and emoted out by the end,” Aniston said while recalling the times they had to film emotional scenes during the pandemic. “It took weeks for my eyes to de-puff from all the emotions,” she stated.

The Morning Show has been dealing with recent happenings including the #MeToo movement, which was the major plotline of the first season. While the second season hasn’t been completely released yet, viewers can expect to witness the plot revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. For Aniston, she recalled how the production had to be halted several times more due to the raging pandemic and government restrictions surrounding it. She said that the period was ‘a fraught time to film.’

