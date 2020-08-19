Jennifer Aniston REVEALS The Morning Show for her was '20 years of therapy' wrapped into 10 episodes

Jennifer Aniston spoke candidly about undertaking the role of feisty, vulnerable Alex Levy on The Morning Show and how it was cathartic as well as an introspection of her own life, tackling the ill-effects of stardom.

In case you reside under a rock, it's pretty much impossible for you to not have kept up with Jennifer Aniston. Whether it be her iconic portrayal as Rachel Green in the legendary sitcom Friends or her infamous divorce with Brad Pitt along with the constant reconciliation rumours, Aniston has had the spotlight on her for more than two decades and counting. This is why Jennifer could relate in a humane way to the feisty, vulnerable Alexy Levy on The Morning Show, who herself has to battle her inner demons while providing a happy image in front of the audience.

In a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 51-year-old actress stated, "That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes. There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back." Explaining how playing Alex was "cathartic" Aniston shared it was interesting for her to look at how she always has tried to normalise being fine and that everything was great and normal. However, she notes that there also are moments when you have your private breakdown which Jennifer refers to as her 'Calgon, take me away' moments.

Recalling The Morning Show Season 1's second episode when Levy has a major meltdown, Aniston confessed to the Los Angeles Times, "There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of 'I don't want to f*****g go here,' 'I don't want to walk out onto the carpet,' 'I don't want to be seen,' 'I don’t want to be looked at and everyone's going to be talking about me and judging me' ... that’s real." Furthermore, Jennifer just loved being able to walk and lean into it and not be ashamed of it but it turned to be like "Ooooooooooh".

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston EXPLAINS how they are 'incorporating COVID 19 in a way' in The Morning Show Season 2

What did you think of Jennifer Aniston's performance as Alex Levy on The Morning Show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×