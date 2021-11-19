Jennifer Aniston says 'goodbye for now' to her The Morning Show family with BTS snaps from the show

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the sets of HER AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show ahead of the airing of its Season 2 finale. The actress wrote a sweet note praising the show's crew as she wrote, "I could not be prouder of each and every one of you." Aniston was seen in an emotional state in the photos.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the airing of the second season's much-awaited finale, Jennifer Aniston aka Alex Levy of The Morning Show in her post wrote, "Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions… to say the least. Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That’s a wrap, baby!"

Before Aniston, her co-star from the show, Reese Witherspoon had also dropped a photo with Jen and the show's directors as she lauded them and also spoke about the finale saying, " Can’t believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!"

After a smashing first season that also won Jennifer Aniston a SAG Award for her performance in the show last year, The Morning Show returned with another powerful season and also dealt with the COVID-19 situation in its storyline.

