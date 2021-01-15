  1. Home
Jennifer Winget returns with Code M season 2; Makers unveil teaser on Army Day as they pay tribute to soldiers

Jennifer Winget’s performance as an army officer in Code M was hailed by everyone and the news about the second season of the series is undoubtedly a pleasant surprise for the audience.
Jennifer Winget has been one of the most talked about actresses in telly world and she has successfully carved a niche for herself with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess. Besides, the diva is known for her versatility and has proved her mettle time and again. Amid her several shows, Jennifer’s stint as an army officer in Code M won a million hearts. And while everyone has been in awe of her fans, the actress has come with a major reason to rejoice as the Beyhadh star is returning with Code M season 2.

The announcement was made by makers on the occasion of Army Day as they released an intriguing teaser of the series. The teaser featured Jennifer donning the uniform once again and was seen paying a tribute to the brave souls of Indian Army. The actress also stated that the team will begin shooting soon for Code M season 2 soon. The teaser was captioned as, “Major Monica Mehra is back & her priorities haven’t changed! For her, it's “country above family” kyunki ek soldier kisike liye nahi jhukta hai. This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country. #CodeM S2 filming begins soon.”

Take a look at Jennifer Winget starrer Code M season 2 teaserL

To recall, Jennifer was last seen in Sony TV’s much talked about show Beyhadh 2 along with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The show opened with a bang but witnessed an abrupt ending due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget shares fond memories as Beyhadh 2 clocks 1 year: Thanks everyone for their love & support

Credits :Alt Balaji's Twitter

