Jensen Ackles REVEALS why he kept Supernatural prequel a secret from Jared Padalecki: I didn't wanna jinx it

Jensen Ackles had no intention of keeping the Supernatural prequel from his onscreen sibling Jared Padalecki. Padalecki, 39, was "number one" on the actor and producer's list of people to notify about The Winchesters, the first title under his Chaos Machine Productions imprint, according to the 43-year-old actor and producer.

Ackles clarified the misunderstanding on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast last week, saying he is "extremely superstitious." "It's an unwritten rule that you just don't talk about s— until it's a done deal, until the ink has dried," Ackles said as per PEOPLE. "And this was my first venture into producing and creating content, and I didn't wanna jinx it at any cost. So, I shut up about it. Only the people that had to know knew." However, he said that he had recently got the first screenplay for the programme, which was still in the early phases of creation when Deadline announced it in June 2021.

When the news broke, Ackles was working on a set that didn't allow phones. When he reconnected to the internet, he was swamped with praises. Following the news, Padalecki tweeted his congrats to Ackles, saying he wishes he could have been in the series. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever." "I had a long text from Jared, and he was really bummed, and I just remember my heart just sank. I was just like, 'F—!'" Ackles further said, adding: "In hindsight, that could have been a step that was avoided. But he did it, and it happened, and we dealt with it. And he and I, we're great."

For those unversed, the two featured on Supernatural as Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), two brothers who chase supernatural beings throughout the country after losing their mother. According to People, The Winchesters will be an origin tale for the boys' parents, John and Mary Winchester, who are portrayed in the parent series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, respectively. Jensen will narrate the programme and act as executive producer via Chaos Machine alongside his wife Danneel Ackles.

