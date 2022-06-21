Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho confirmed to lead the upcoming tvN drama ‘One Hit Scandal’

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho have been confirmed to appear in 'One Hit Scandal', which is scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of 2023, depicts a bittersweet scandal between the hot-blooded female president of a national representative side dish shop and an Ilta instructor who became a star at No. 1 private education in South Korea and against the backdrop of the endless competition hell, the story of warm and cold, sweet and dizzying 'people' will be drawn.

Above all, irreplaceable actors Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho, who are proving the modifier of legend with their strong acting in every work, have confirmed their appearances, and their chemistry is already attracting a lot of attention.

Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of Nam Haeng Seon, a passionate female president of the 'national side dish store' who is a former national athlete and belatedly entered the overheated education market for entrance exams.

As a 'out-of-the-box' person who doesn't get swayed even when faced with hardships in her life, believes in her own choices and doesn't make excuses, she unexpectedly continues to get entangled with 'Choi Chi Yeol', a first-class instructor in the private education market, which she entered late. Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of 'Choi Chi Yeol', a lecturer who adds effort to his innate genius. In order to become a first-class instructor, he possesses not only outstanding skills, but also unrelenting talk and brilliant showmanship, so he has a wealth of wealth and fame.

ALSO READ: Why Her? Episode 5 & 6 Review: Seo Hyun Jin’s true motives unravel; Hwang In Yeop worries for her

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.