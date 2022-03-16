Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho to star in tvN’s new romantic comedy drama ‘One Shot Scandal’?

According to media reports, Jeon Do Yeon has confirmed her appearance in tvN's new drama 'One Shot Scandal' and will return to work. 'One Shot Scandal' is a new romantic comedy drama that PD Yoo Je Won and writer Yang Hee Seung of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' meet for the third time.

It is expected that producer Yoo Je Won and writer Yang Hee Seung, who produced another masterpiece of tvN’s fun drama by leading the highest viewership rating of 12.7%, will meet and show synergy with Korea’s best actor Jeon Do Yeon.

Jeon Do Yeon, who was reborn as the queen of Cannes through the movie ‘Secret Sunshine', has shown her limitless acting skills through various works. Jeon Do Yeon's challenge to a new romantic comedy since 'Lovers in Prague' in 2005 stimulates curiosity.

In addition, as Jung Kyung Ho, who has a deep connection with tvN through the ‘Hospital Playlist' series, received an offer for the male lead role in 'One Shot Scandal', expectations are rising whether a new meeting between Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho will be accomplished.

On the other hand, the airing time of 'One Shot Scandal' has not been decided, and it is scheduled to start filming for the first time this summer. It raises credibility in that it is a romantic comedy newly introduced by tvN, which produced various topical works such as 'Hospital Playlist 2' and 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' last year.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.