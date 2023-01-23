Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho’s Crash Course In Romance receives love: 3 reasons to check out K-drama

Two people whose worlds differ from each other in the most extreme ways as they live on the other ends of society connect in the most unique way. Jeon Do Yeon embodies the gritty Nam Haeng Soon, a former national handball player who is now the mother of her sister’s child and runs a side dish (banchan) store. Jung Kyung Ho plays Choi Chi Yeol, the star professor at a private academy named ‘The Pride’. As the math magician whose teachings have not only brought success to the students studying his course but also given them ease to perform well thanks to his fun sessions, Choi Chi Yeol is high in demand. But when an academically unaware business owner crosses his path, they lock horns more times than once.

Story so far

Nam Haeng Soon and Choi Chi Yeol meet each other under strange circumstances. She is in her own world of handling family including her daughter who is just short of being the top student in her grade. While the former athlete has never had to worry too much about the child she had to care for after her sister left a child at her door randomly, she learns of her interest in studying at a hagwon (private academy) following her school lessons to improve her math score and finds herself being unable to decline her small and useful wish. Deciding to learn more about the competitive private education angle of South Korea’s schooling system, she enrols her daughter and hunts for ways to provide better. She is met with a man who tries to steal her brother’s phone and comes across someone who would change her life.

On the other hand, struggling to keep in any food, the star of math courses and learning, professor Choi Chi Yeol keeps many secrets that haunt him and make him unable to have a peaceful life. A manager at the academy who also extends as his personal assistant at times and seems to be the closest person to him finds a Korean banchan shop that he hopes would suit his boss’ taste buds. And to everyone’s surprise, it does! Thus begins the story of the troubled man and his saviour food shop.

Reasons to watch Crash Course in Romance

The cast

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho are not the only faces we are happy to see. Roh Yoon Seo plays Nam Hae Yi, Nam Haeng Soon’s clever daughter. She grasps concepts quickly even with little help and is appreciative of the care and love imparted to her by her real mother’s younger sister who gave up her dreams and took her in. Lee Chae Min is seen in the role of Lee Seon Jae who is under pressure from his mother to excel in school. On the other hand, he seems to have feelings for his classmate Nam Hae Yi. Shin Jae Ha plays Ji Dong Hee, the closest person to Choi Chi Yeol. His presence brings warmth to the drama as he breaks through the glass walls of the star teacher. Jang Young Nam and Kim Sun Young play the resident overbearing mothers always too bothered about their children’s education and wish to direct it to a T.

The paradoxical lives of the characters

‘Crash Course in Romance’ is new and familiar at the same time. While we’ve not come across as many ‘banchan shop owners’ previously, the heavily demanding schooling system of south Korea is a tried and tested topic that has gathered enough attention and criticism at the same time. The always budding competition between the parents of high schoolers has been seen before and returns with fervour this time around. The K-drama lightly touches on the topic of mental health and the unattainable expectations of Asian parents. Previously seen in shows like ‘SKY Castle’, ‘The Sound of Magic’ and ‘Black Dog: Being a Teacher’, this is a two way street involving students and their families as well as the teachers.

The changing genres

On the other hand, it is an amalgamation of so many genres. Comedy with the first look, it delves into the strange occurrences between Nam Haeng Soon and Choi Chi Yeol. They are two heavily misunderstood people, who make comical situations happen every time they meet each other. This adds to the comic relief of the show. Drama, with the actions of the mothers who tread like hyenas, it suddenly turns very serious. Romance will likely bloom between the two leads who have started to get closer and care for each other. Crime, as the past of the teacher where the death of a student will be revealed.

Do you see how it has everything and more? Let us know your reviews below.