Jeon Do Yeon, Esom, Koo Kyo Hwan and Sol Kyung Gu are dangerous in the character posters for Kill Boksoon

The movie 'Kill Boksoon' has released character posters of Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Koo Kyo Hwan, who vividly feel the charms of the characters.

Character Posters:

'Kill Boksoon' is an action movie depicting the story of Gil Boksoon, a legendary killer in the contract killing industry, getting caught up in an unavoidable confrontation just before renewing his contract with the company. The poster, released on the 3rd, draws attention with sensuous visuals that stand out in colors tailored to each character's personality. Calligraphy reminiscent of Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do Yeon), 'Kill Boksoon', and the bloody pattern decorating the poster amplify curiosity and anticipation about the world of contract killers that 'Gil Boksoon' will present.

Kill Boksoon:

First of all, the poster of Gil Boksoon, the ace killer of MK ENT., the best company in the contract killing industry, with a red background, catches the eye with its intense visuals. Jeon Do Yeon breaks down into Gil Boksoon, a special A-class killer who has never failed, and at the same time shows a dynamic action never seen before, while drawing a close yet distant mother-daughter relationship with her daughter Gil Jae Yeong (played by Kim Sia) who has a secret that cannot be told to each other, showing a new charm.

The character poster of Cha Min Gyu (played by Sol Kyung Gu), the representative of MK ENT., who conquered the contract killing industry and made the rules, stimulates curiosity by capturing complex expressions that are unknown to the insider. To the cruel killer Cha Min Gyu, Gil Boksoon is more than a disciple and an employee, an exceptional existence different from other killers. However, when Gil Boksoon hesitates to renew the contract, Cha Min Gyu wants to keep it by his side, even as MK's sword.

Esom and Koo Kyo Hwan:

The poster of Cha Min Hee (Esom), Cha Min Gyu's only younger sister and director of management of MK ENT., draws attention with its unpredictable personality. Cha Min Hee keeps Gil Boksoon in check at every step because her older brother makes an exception for Gil Boksoon. With her unstoppable behavior hidden behind her mischievous expression, she plays a pivotal role in the unpredictable development. She is the same MK ENT as Gil Boksoon. The poster of Han Hee Seong (played by Koo Kyo Hwan), who belongs to the A-class killer, is in the A-class, but for some reason, belongs to the C-class, drawing attention with the red color cast against the monotone background.

