Jeon Do Yeon, Esom, Koo Kyo Hwan and Sol Kyung Gu to star in the upcoming thriller film ‘Kill Bok Soon’

Netflix has confirmed the production of 'Kill Bok Soon' by Jeon Do Yeon, Seol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Koo Kyo Hwan. The Netflix movie 'Kill Bok Soon' is an action movie depicting the story of Gil Bok Soon, a legendary killer in the contract murder industry, who always comes close to the doors of death or gets caught up in an unavoidable confrontation right before her contract renewal with the company.

The cast has veteran actors like Jeon Do Yeon and Sol Kyung Gu. Esom is also a part of it, who has extraordinary acting ability, and likable personality. Jeon Do Yeon, who is known to own the characters she plays, will play the title role of Gil Bok Soon, who lives a double life as a reputed killer and a single mother. 'Gil Bok Soon' is a killer who completes the 'work' ordered by the company with a 100% success rate, but has a hard time being a mother to her 15 year old daughter.

Sol Kyung Gu will be playing the role of Cha Min Gyu, the CEO of the company that Gil Bok Soon belongs to. He is known to be the only guy that she trusts and looks up to like a mentor. He taught her everything he knew, making her the most dangerous killer known in the area. Their relationship lies on an unknown plane and the viewers are curious as to how it will bloom over the course of the film.

Koo Kyo Hwan, known for his roles in ‘D.P’, ‘Escape from Mogadishu’, ‘Peninsula’ and more, will transform into another successful contract killer under M.K. but strives to receive the deserved praise from his boss and the lack of it keeps him angry and edgy.

Lastly, Esom will be playing the role of Cha Min Hee, the younger sister of Cha Min Gyu and part owner of M.K. She is known to be a calculative woman with ulterior motives for every move she makes and has a deep rooted issue with the ‘less than professional’ relationship shared by her brother and Gil Bok Soon. She works hard to take over the company as she believes that she can run it better than her older brother.

