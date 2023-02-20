Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho and Crash Course In Romance top Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actor rankings again

According to Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of Most Buzzworthy drama, tvN’s Crash Course in Romance comes out at no.1 and the actor rankings has Jung Kyung Ho at no. 1, Jeon Do Yeon at no. 2 and Noh Yoon Seo at no. 6 for the fifth week in a row. This comes as no surprise as the drama has been received well since episode 1.

The drama follows a single mother who cares for her daughter, friend and brother more than anything in the world who comes across a popular math tutor and they fall in love in the most unconventional way. The drama became popular because of the comedic setting as well as the slice of life story that focuses on the struggle of eating disorders, dysfunctional families and academic pressure. The drama has a subtle thriller aspect to it as the main characters get involved in a series of murders but the culprit was still at large.

Latest episode of Crash Course in Romance:

In the tvN weekend drama Crash Course In Romance, which aired on February 19th, Nam Haeng Seon (played by Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (played by Jung Kyung Ho) reconciled after their first quarrel and made their love more solid. Parents begin to doubt the words of Jang Seo Jin (played by Jang Young Nam), who said that Lee Hee Jae had gone to study at the Ivy League in the United States. Jang Seo Jin (played by Jang Young Nam) went to the police station after hearing the news of Lee Hee Jae's emergency arrest.

Previously, Ji Dong Hee drew a line against an alumni who called himself 'Jeong Sung Hyun'. Jeong Sung Hyun is the younger brother of Jeong Su Hyun, a former student of Choi Chi Yeol. Jeong Su Hyun took his own life when his mother leaked his test papers. Meanwhile, Choi Chi Yeol arrived in front of the house in time for the early morning market to relieve the anger of Nam Haeng Seon. Nam Haeng Seon was relieved of her anger at the fact that he had waited for her without sleeping.

