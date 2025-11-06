Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun’s The Price of Confession locks December 5 premiere, unveils chilling teaser

The much-awaited release of the Korean mystery thriller, The Price of Confession, has been confirmed by Netflix. Promising to offer an exciting end to the year, viewers can check out the show on December 5 onwards, across 12 episodes. On November 6, a new teaser was unveiled, showcasing the predicament and the suspense that awaits the two characters played by Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun.

What is The Price of Confession about?

An Yoon Soo (Jeon Do Yeon) is an art teacher who lives her life normally until one day misfortune strikes. Her husband is murdered, but despite claiming she’s not the one who did it, she ends up behind bars. Inside prison cells, she comes across a woman named Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun) who is known as the ‘witch’ of the place. While the rest of the inmates avoid her, the two form a bond, and the latter offers a deal.

To clear her of the charges of murdering her husband, An Yoon Soo must commit an actual murder. The dilemma stands at the center of the story and is shown to be the very ‘price’ she has to pay for committing something she wanted to get rid of, while someone else confesses to the crime she was imprisoned for.

The teaser captures these very feelings as strange behavior from An Yoon Soo lands her in trouble, and an opportunist Mo Eun awaits to take the blame, while striking a deal in her own favor.

The Price of Confession has been directed by Lee Jung Hyo, known for Crash Landing on You and Doona! Meanwhile, Proof of Innocence’s Kwon Jong Kwan steps in as the screenwriter. Other cast on the show include Jin Seon Kyu, Park Hae Soo, Choi Young Joon, Nam Da Reum, and more.

