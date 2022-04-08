Jeon Do Yeon revealed to have sustained a head injury on sets of new Netflix film; Filming resumed

On April 7 it was belatedly revealed that actor Jeon Do Yeon had suffered a head injury recently. It was also stated that it resulted in her getting multiple stitches. Jeon Do Yeon is said to have been on the set of ‘Gil Bok Soon’ or ‘KILL Bok Soon’ when the said injury occurred and the filming for the drama was immediately halted.

Jeon Do Yeon’s agency, Management SOOP has responded to the reports confirming the same and that the actor received appropriate first aid as well as treatment. Their statement said, "Along with on-site emergency measures, actress Jeon Do Yeon, went to the hospital immediately after the accident and received treatment and detailed diagnosis.There were no abnormal findings." The agency further clarified, “We have adjusted the filming schedule for the actor's mental and physical stability. We are sorry for causing concern.”

Reportedly, the actor has since returned to the sets of ‘Gil Bok Soon’ to continue filming two days ago after suffering lacerations to her head.

‘Gil Bok Soon’ is said to be a Netflix original work that details the journey of known killer Gil Bok Soon who has to choose between killing or getting killed in a moment of being cornered. Her contract renewal with her agency on the line, the hitwoman’s unavoidable confrontation brings her to a crucial moment that decides all. The movie also stars Sol Kyung Gu, Esom and Goo Kyo Hwan.

