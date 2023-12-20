Jeon Do Yeon roped in for The Price of Confession after Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee step down

Veteran actress Jeon Do Yeon will reportedly take on the lead in an upcoming drama titled The Price of Confession.

As the show focuses on two women involved in a murder investigation, it was previously revealed that The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo and Nevertheless fame Han So Hee were offered the two leads. Fans were really excited to see the two stars together on-screen for the first time. However, in May 2023, the duo decided to drop out of the project and according to the latest update, Kill Boksoon actress Jeon Do Yeon has been roped in to play the main protagonist. Official Confirmation from the production team is still awaited.

Initially, director Shim Na Yeon was proposed to direct this mystery K-drama, but she also declined the offer. Now, filmmaker Lee Jeong Hyo will be directing the series.

The Price of Confession is a mystery thriller drama that revolves around two women, namely An Yoon So and Mo Eun. An Yoon So is an art teacher and Mo Eun is a mysterious woman who approaches the former. Their ordinary lives take an unexpected turn as they encounter a murder case.

Further details of the project have not been disclosed yet.

More about Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon stepped into the Korean entertainment world as a model, she forayed into the acting field with the TV series Our Heaven in 1992. Transitioning from a supporting actor to a main lead, the actress has built an illustrious career spanning over three decades. She became the first Korean ever to receive the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for her melodrama film Secret Sunshine.

Jeon Do Yeon still remains one of the most celebrated artists in South Korea. In 2023, the 50-year-old actress delivered impressive performances in the drama, Crash Course in Romance and action thriller film, Kill Boksoon.

The actress is currently gearing for the release of her upcoming suspense movie Revolver, co-starring renowned names such as Ji Chang Wook, and Lim Ji Yeon.

