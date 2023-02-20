Jeon Do Yeon to reunite with The Shameless director for a new movie about a police officer called Revolver?

Recently, according to the film industry, Jeon Do Yeon confirmed her appearance in the movie 'Revolver' as her next film and is in the process of pre-production together. She has not yet completed the final contract, but if special circumstances do not arise, is expected to join 'Revolver' and lead the production. 'Revolver' depicts the story of a former police officer who goes straight toward only one purpose and goal. Boasting a story line so neat that the entire content is considered a spoiler, Jeon Do Yeon is expected to play an active role as a former police officer in the film.

In particular, it is nice to see them reunite as they have worked together with director Oh Seung Wook through 'The Shameless' (2015). As Jeon Do Yeon expressed her extraordinary affection for the character of Kim Hye Kyung, who is still being talked about with her unique atmosphere of 'unreasonable', attention is focused on what the new work the two will do together.

Jeon Do Yeon, who showed 'Jeon Do Yeon's potential' by confirming the bright and fresh monopoly atmosphere after a long time with the tvN drama 'Crash Course In Romance', which is currently marching with high viewership ratings, is currently filming the Netflix original film 'Kill Boksoon', which will be released on the 31st of next month, at the 73rd Berlin International He is enjoying the best moments as an actor, such as attending film festivals.

Jeon Do Yeon:

Above all, Jeon Do Yeon, who regained the title of the original Romance-Comedy Queen with 'Crash Course In Romance', has reserved genre queen and action queen modifiers as 'Kill Boksoon', a legendary killer and mother. 'Revolver' is produced by Chungmuro's representative production company, Man Pictures, and is currently in the process of final scripting, pre-production, and major casting. They aim to shoot within the year.

She also came out at no. 2 in the Most Buzzworthy Actor for her current drama Crash Course in Romance. She did a great job at portraying the role of a single mother/aunt to her niece who gave up her whole life for her happily!

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first Korean act to cross 900 million streams across all credits on Spotify

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.