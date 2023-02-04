Jeon Do Yeon’s Crash Course in Romance surpasses Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory in latest popularity ranking

In the Good Data TV topical drama rankings announced by Good Data Corporation on January 30th, tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama ‘ Crash Course in Romance ’ rose significantly in topicality, ranking first after three weeks of broadcasting. Following a 97.5% increase in topicality last week, the popularity of 'Crash Course in Romance' increased by an additional 62.2% this time. This is a record that is more than 3% ahead of the 16.0% recorded by Netflix's 'The Glory', which is in second place.

In the performer category, actors Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon took 1st and 3rd place for two weeks in a row, and Noh Yoon Seo ranked 9th. JTBC's 'The Interest Of Love' and Disney+'s 'Casino' respectively rose to third and fourth place. In particular, 'Casino', the leading actor, Choi Min Sik, took second place in the topicality section.

JTBC's 'Agency' rose to 5th place. It was followed by TV CHOSUN's 'Red Balloon', KBS2's 'Three Siblings, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Kokdu: Seasons of Deity', SBS' 'Payback', and tvN's 'Missing 2', in order from 6th to 10th. Meanwhile, this ranking, announced by Good Data Corporation on January 30th, is for performers who appeared in a total of 31 episodes and works, including 19 TV dramas and 12 OTT original series, which are being broadcast or scheduled to air from the 23rd to the 29th. This is the result of analyzing news articles, VON (blog/community), videos, program-related information generated from social media and netizens' reactions to it.

tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Crash Course In Romance' captured the futsal field outing scene where Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho's family and their closest aides were all out. While the subtle atmosphere between Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in a lively atmosphere catches the eye, it already stimulates curiosity about the development of the relationship between the two, who are getting closer little by little.

