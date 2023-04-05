Jeon Do Yeon’s Kill Boksoon hits no.1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies as the film crosses 19 million views

Since the release of the movie 'Kill Boksoon', it has been receiving enthusiastic responses both in South Korea and globally.

On the streaming service Netflix, on April 5th, the movie 'Kill Boksoon' recorded 19.61 million viewing hours in 3 days after its release, and took first place in Netflix's global TOP 10 movies (non-English), including Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and other countries, and recorded the top 10 list in a total of 82 countries including Canada, Germany, Spain, Brazil, and New Zealand. 'Kill Boksoon' depicts the story of Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do Yeon), a legendary killer in the contract killing industry, getting caught up in an unavoidable confrontation just before renewing his contract with the company. This is a new film by director Byun Sung Hyun, who has been recognized for its cinematic quality and popularity through the films 'The Merciless: World of Bad Guys' and 'The Kingmaker'.

Also, 'Kill Boksoon' evoked an explosive response and was well received by domestic and foreign media and viewers. Not only does it raise expectations for a perfect action sequence, but it also raises expectations for the fun of a complex genre unique to 'Gil Boksoon'. 'Kill Boksoon’ is a combination of the upgraded director Byun Sung Hyun's solid directing skills, Jeon Do Yeon's delicate acting skills and action to show the charming character Gil Boksoon's dilemma between a killer and a single mother, and the synergy of acting actors who will create a bloody and dangerous yet interesting relationship. It has the fun of all genres. Meanwhile, 'Kill Boksoon' is only streaming highly praised on Netflix.

According to the weekly viewing time ranking announced by Netflix on the 5th, 'Gil Bok-soon' recorded 19.61 million hours of watching time between the 27th of last month and the last 2 days, placing it at the top of the non-English film category.In second place was the Indian film 'Operation Perfect' (17.3 million hours).It is the second Korean movie on Netflix released this year to reach the top in this category, after “Jeong Yi” (19.3 million hours) from January 16 to 22. The viewing time of 'Gil Boksoon' was third, following 'Murder Mystery 2' (64.42 million hours) and ‘Murder Mystery' (24.69 million hours), which were ranked 1st and integrating the English film category.

