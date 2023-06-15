Jeon Hyejin, SNSD’s Sooyoung are opposites as mother and daughter in first poster for Not Others

The story of a mother and daughter and their love and romantic lives is told in Not Others, which will be released for the first time on July 17. The drama is attracting attention as a drama that will simultaneously deliver laughter and heart-pounding excitement to audiences worldwide in the summer of 2023. It is a combination of novel characters and pleasant stories.

The poster:

The teaser poster for Not Others was released on June 15 in the midst of all of this, attracting the attention of potential viewers. Expectations are raised by the single image of Jeon Hyejin and Choi Sooyoung, who will share the honest and daring tales of the world's coolest mother-daughter duo. An essential aspect of the slice-of-life drama is the encounter between the two actors, who exhibit exceptional chemistry and visuals. With their very different mother-daughter relationships, Jeon Hyejin and SNSD's Sooyoung stand out in the published poster. First and foremost, Jeon Hyejin's flawless facial expressions revel in Kim Eunmi's unpredictable and immature charm. With sunglasses on and candy in her hands, her youthful expression reveals a little bit of her personality. Choi Sooyoung also stands out because she and Jeon Hyejin set a different mood. Choi Sooyoung plays the role of Kim Jinhee, the reliable and intelligent daughter in the drama, and she is seen holding a vacuum cleaner with one hand in her pocket while doing so with a cynical expression on her face. The attractive combination of these two distinct but adorable individuals and the kind of synergy they will produce are the subject of high expectations.

Not Others:

Most importantly, Jeon Hyejin and Choi Sooyoung appear to demonstrate the distance between the mother and daughter, who are both close but also far apart, by leaning on each other's shoulders while putting their backs against each other. As you can tell from the phrase "Living in a great family," this is not your typical tale of a mother and daughter who have a lot of fun and good humor.

