Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon's Ballerina to mark GRAY's music director debut

Ballerina is an upcoming revenge-thriller movie starring Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, and Park Yoo Rim. One thing peculiar about the upcoming film is the music that one gets to listen to in the trailer. Korean Hip Hop musician GRAY directed the music for Ballerina. The highly-anticipated Netflix film will be released on October 6 and it will also witness a premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

GRAY to make his music directorial debut with Ballerina

GRAY, known for giving Korean Hip Hop songs like Blink, Good, Late Night, and more, have now teamed up to produce music for the upcoming Korean movie Ballerina. This opportunity marks his music directorial debut in the industry. GRAY, who is widely popular among artists in the Korean Hip Hop scene, is currently signed under the label AOMG.

GRAY plans to capture the audience's attention by boldly using music that adds hip-hop elements to classic rhythms and emphasizes vocals that are not often used in the movies. With longer action sequences, GRAY has tried to add variations with more than three songs to suit Jeon Jong Seo's character's fast-paced and fluid actions. If you look closely at the trailer you can sense it.

Director Lee Chung Hyeon who directed Ballerina said, "The music set the direction and reference point for our work,” and added, “It was a good opportunity to try something different.” Gray also expressed his feelings about participating, saying, “When I was offered the movie music for ‘Ballerina,’ I thought it was fate.” He made music inspired by Ballerina's script alone.

About Ballerina

Ballerina is an upcoming revenge thriller starring Jeon Jong Seo in the role of Ok Ju, Kim Ji Hoon as Pro Choi, and Park Yoo Rim as Min Hee. Ballerina's story revolves around Pk Ju who works as a bodyguard. She specializes in martial arts, sword fighting, gunmanship, and motorcycle riding. Ok Ju is best friends with Min Hee who is a professional ballerina. Following unfortunate circumstances, Min Hee passes away. Before her death, she asks for a favor from Ok Ju to take revenge for her sudden demise. Ok Ju sets out after Pro Choi to fulfill her friend's last request and avenge her unjust death.

