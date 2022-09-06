Jeon Jong Seo, Jin Sun Kyu and Jang Ryul share a disastrous relationship in ‘Bargain’ trailer and poster

TVING's original series 'Bargain' Jin Sun Kyu, Jeon Jong Seo, and Jang Ryul start a dangerous deal that risks their lives. Based on the short film of the same name, ‘Bargain’ is a thriller that unfolds when a great earthquake hits the building where 'Ransom Price' is negotiated for different reasons. The battle of insanity of human beings to survive in the chaos created by complete disconnection from the outside world is dynamically drawn.

The first trailer, which is unveiled, begins with a close encounter between Noh Hyung Soo (Jin Sun Kyu) and Park Joo Young (Jeon Jong Seo). The fate of Noh Hyung Soo, who was excited and negotiating the 'ransom price' with Park Joo Young, turns around in an instant. Noh Hyung Soo is tied to a standing bed and is priced by body part. In Park Joo Young's comment announcing the auction, "I've been a non-celebrity for a very long time," the bidders who can't hide their excitement, saying, "It's lively" suggest his crisis.

Another dramatic reversal comes to Noh Hyung Soo, who is in danger of dying. The building collapses with a roar, and the site of the 'ransom price' bargain becomes a hoax. Add to the urgency of Noh Hyung Soo and Go Geuk Ryeol fighting, and Park Joo Young, who is falling endlessly under the building, saying, “The place where both humans and the world collapsed.”

The poster released together is also strong. Noh Hyung Soo, Park Joo Young, and Ko Kuk Ryeol, who have become wrecked in the collapsed building, are looking down at the deeply extinguished building. The phrase 'a dangerous trade of crazy people' over the mad eyes stimulates curiosity even more. We wonder what kind of risky deal they will make in order to survive.

ALSO READ: Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon starrer SBS drama to release season 1 on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster and trailer? Let us know in the comments below.