Jeon Mi Do confirms Hospital Playlist 3 plans, shares curiousity about Jo Jung Suk romance: ‘There will be good news’

Hospital Playlist, the story of a group of five senior doctors who run a band as a hobby, has been loved for the two seasons it ran in 2020 and 2021. With its global fame, the K-drama spawned a spin-off called Resident Playbook, where the original show’s cast members had cameos, which was released in 2025. However, the desire for a return of the 99ers gang has long been awaited. Now, actor Jeon Mi Do, who plays Chae Song Hwa, has spilled that season 3 may happen sooner than we expected.

Jeon Mi Do shares the Hospital Playlist cast’s desire for season 3 and the makers’ promise

In a chat with Woman Donga, Jeon Mi Do spoke about the undying wish fans as well as the cast members have for a return of the show. She revealed how the conversation is not ending for the actors and the creators as well, who have long been pestered about it, saying, “The director (Shin Won Ho) and writer (Lee Woo Jung) promised, 'We'll do it within five years.’ We always talk about it in our group chat. We're all eagerly awaiting it.”

Adding how the one part she’s excited about, remains the love line between herself and the character played by Jo Jung Suk, she shared, “I'm also very curious to see what kind of doctor Song Hwa will be with [Lee] Ik Jun.”

Addressing the fans directly, she expressed hopeful words, “I hope that if you just trust me and wait a little longer, there will be good news.”

A lot remains to be explored with the characters in the show, including the love stories of many couples. From all five original cast members finding their partners by the end of season 2 to their juniors getting involved more in their lives, a glimpse was shared during their appearances on Resident Playbook starring Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won.

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook’s Go Yoon Jung wants to do THIS if Hospital Playlist season 3 becomes reality: 'Hope it happens'