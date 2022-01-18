Jeon Mi Do shows off her cute charms in new stills from the upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine'

JTBC has released new stills of Jeon Mi Do in the upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine'. The upcoming drama is about three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama will narrate beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who encounter unforeseen circumstances in their lives and how they overcome this with the help of their friendship.

Jeon Mi Do takes on the role of Jung Chan Young, who dreamt of becoming an actress but ended up as an acting coach instead. She is someone who expresses her opinions bluntly, and she tends to upset her friends Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) and Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) angry with her honest, fiery words. She seems unapproachable due to her straightforward approach, but she’s actually very sincere.

In the new stills, Jeon Mi Do shows off her super cute charms capturing the charismatic and playful personality of her character Jung Cha Young. As an acting coach, she is strong-headed and a no-nonsense person, however, when she is with her friends she is more of a goofball! Her short hairstyle and sophisticated outfits lend more gravitas to her fiery personality. Her bright personality and sparkling eyes convey her true charismatic personality!

You can check out the stills below:

'Thirty Nine' will premiere on February 16 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

