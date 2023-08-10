Jeon So Min and Weki Meki's Doyeon confirmed as cast members for upcoming movie 18 Youth; details inside

Jeon So Min and Weki Meki member Doyeon joined hands for an upcoming film called 18 Youth (Working Title). This film is bringing two stars together making fans excited as to what kind of chemistry the duo will portray. Let's find out what roles Jeon So Min and Kim Do Yeon will play.

Jeon So Min and Weki Meki's Doyeon in 18 Youth

On August 10, a production house called 26COMPANY unveiled the cast of the film by sharing the pictures from the table read. To intrigue fans they also revealed that on August 5, they started the shooting of the film in Cheongju. This movie is based on a novel called 18 Youth which portrays the story of a teacher who has an unconventional mindset and distinct methods for teaching. Jeon So Min will take on the role of Hee Joo, a high school teacher who is looked down upon by her fellow teachers due to her unique perspective. It's the same for her student Soon Jung, played by the former IOI member Doyeon who finds her eccentric teacher tiresome. While describing their characters Something about 1℅ actress said that she could resonate with Hee Joo given her unique approach towards her students in her own style, she said she would do her best to portray this quirky, friend-like teacher's character. The Pop Out Boy! Actress revealed this to be her very first film and expressed her nervousness and excitement. She asked for everyone's support as she is gearing up to show her brand new side in this movie.

About Jeon So Min and Doyeon

The multi-talented star Jeon So Min is an actress, author, model, and entertainer known for her show Running Man. She has appeared in many K-dramas like Princess Aurora, The Bride of Habaek, My Secret Romance, and Delivery Man many more. She published her book You Can Call Me After a Drink in the year 2020. Doyeon is a member of the girl group Weki Meki, she previously was a part of the group IOI formed by the survival show called Produce 101. She has appeared in web series like The Pop Out Boy! and Single & Ready to Mingle. She also appeared as Bae In Hyuk's younger sister in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

