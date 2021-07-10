  1. Home
Jeon So Min CONFIRMED to star in KBS 2TV's upcoming thriller drama special 'Heesoo'

Jeon So Min is officially starring in an exciting new drama! Read on to find out.
6401 reads Mumbai
Actress Jeon So-min is posing at the '7th 2020 APAN STAR AWARDS' Actress Jeon So-min is posing at the '7th 2020 APAN STAR AWARDS' (Pic credit - News1)
A talented actor isn't defined by the length or the size of the role at all, they can prove their mettle in a single scene as brilliantly as they can when they headline the entire drama! One such talented performer is Jeon So Min. On July 10, Jeon So Min’s agency King Kong by Starship confirmed that the actress will be starring in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama special 'Heesoo' and is currently filming the drama.

'Heesoo' is a one-episode special broadcast, resembling a feature film. 'Heesoo' focuses on a married couple with a daughter. Jeon So Min will be playing the female lead Joo Eun, while Park Sung Hoon will reportedly be playing the role of her husband, Jung Tae Hoon. 'Heesoo' will be one of four episodes that will be released through the 'TV Cinema' specials for audiences to watch.

Through her role as Joo Eun, Jeon So Min intends to show her versatility as an actress and showcase her acting chops as a 'drama actress', momentarily leaving behind her comedic personality that she often shows in variety shows. Jeon So Min is best known for her works in dramas like Something About 1 Percent and tvN's Sixth Sense. We cannot wait to watch her 'Heesoo'.

Are you excited to watch Jeon So Min? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Who stars in the KBS 2TV drama special Heesoo?
Jeon So Min and Park Sung Hoon star in the lead roles.

Credits :News1

