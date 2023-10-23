Jeon So Min leaves Running Man; officially retires as permanent cast member after 6 years

Jeon So Min, a member of the iconic variety show SBS’ Running Man, has officially confirmed her departure from the show after six years of laughter, challenges, and unforgettable moments. This announcement has left fans in a mix of emotions as they bid farewell to one of the show's cherished members.

Jeon So Min's remarkable journey

Jeon So Min joined the cast of Running Man in April of 2017 shortly after Gary’s departure, and from the very beginning, she made a lasting impression on both her fellow cast members and viewers. Her vibrant personality, quick wit, and fearless approach to the show's challenges endeared her to fans, and she quickly became an integral part of the Running Man family.

Agency's announcement

On October 23, Monday, her agency King Kong by Starship announced her departure from the show and further plans for her activities.

“Hello, this is King Kong by Starship

Actress Jeon So Min will leave the cast of SBS's Running Man following her final recording session on October 30.

She gave it a lot of thought because she had a lengthy history with the program. Following lengthy negotiations with the production team and cast members, it was concluded that she needed time to rest and recharge in order to display an even better aspect of herself in her future activities, including acting.

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the viewers who have laughed and cried alongside Jeon So Min over the past six years. In the future, we would appreciate your warm support and affection for Jeon So Min.

Thank You!”

Running Man’s confirmation

Following the announcement by Jeon So Min’s agency King Kong by Starship, the production house of the show Running Man also released their statement and confirmed her departure from the show.

Production house SBS went on the state,

“After extensive conversations with the production team and cast members, we have decided to respect Jeon So Min's decision to leave the program after she informed us of her intention to do so. Jeon Seo Min will depart Running Man following the October 30 recording session.

She just expressed her desire to rest and recharge for future performing endeavours after jogging with us for the past six years, demonstrating her passion and sense of responsibility. Despite the fact that both the members and the production crew tried to find a way for Jeon So Min to stay with the show until the very end, we honoured her desires and opted for a sad parting.

We'd like to thank Jeon So Min for making Running Man shine brighter throughout her time on the show. We would like to provide our heartfelt support and encouragement to Jeon So Min, who has made a difficult decision. The Running Man cast and production crew will continue to support Jeon So Min, who will always be a Running Man cast member.”

Jeon So Min's departure from Running Man marks the end of an era for the show, leaving viewers with a mix of emotions. Her contributions to the program have been significant, and she will be fondly remembered for her humor, charm, and camaraderie with her fellow cast members.

