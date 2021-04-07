Jeon So Min’s birthday means remembering our favourite Running Man moments of hers!

The talented, fearless and funny actress Jeon So Min celebrates her birthday today on April 7. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane!

When Jeon So Min made her debut in 2004, who knew she’d become one of the most funniest actresses in the Korean entertainment industry? With her funny personality, she makes sure each moment on screen is absolutely entertaining! Being a regular member on the popular variety show Running Man, Jeon So Min is loved across boundaries and ages!

Jeon So Min made her acting breakthrough in the 2013 MBC show ‘Princess Aurora’ for which she even won the Best New Actress Award. She first featured on the show ‘Running Man’ as a guest, before becoming a regular cast member. While she handles being her most goofy and senseless self on the show, she becomes all serious and mature in her projects. Her most notable works, where you can see Jeon So Min in a completely different avatar than in Running Man are - ‘Something About 1 Percent’, ‘Top Star U Back’ and ‘Cross’.

On our precious goofy actress’ birthday, we’re listing our favourite moments of hers from her variety show, Running Man!

When she said ‘Actually I am, I am a man!’ with her whole chest!

This moment will always top my list of best Jeon So Min moments. In episode 402, the Zombie Couple Race, everyone had to figure out who played what role. While some started saying that they weren’t zombies and were ‘vaccinated’, So Min also joined the group (to create more confusion). A cast member then said, “So Min, the vaccinated person is a man.” And that was it to make her do something completely unpredicted. She had a towel wrapped around her waist, which she opened in a swift and said, “Actually I am… I am a man!” which had every single person rolling on the floor with laughter! Check out the hilarious clip below!

When the editors and hosts turned her into a frog!

In one of the segments of episode 425, the Oido Prehistoric Ruins Park, Jeon So Mi tries to use a frog tactic which turns out to be absolutely hilarious! Everyone had to wear a cap with a long string attached to it, at the end of which was a snack. Our precious Jeon Mi So tried her best for a whole minute. She tried and tried, disregarding the senior hosts’ words of advice. Till she found a solution! Making the string swing forward with a head jerk and trying to bite it! Which almost did look like a frog’s movement. That was it - hosts hyped her up, editors edited a frog’s image on her with sound effects and eventually, she caught the snack! Ah, the pure bliss watching her do that was incredible!

When she made an acrostic poem for Haha

In Ep 426, Ji Hyo and the Start Up actress Kang Han Na were battling each other to pair up with the host Haha for a game. When Haha couldn’t decide who to choose, she asked the women to make acrostic poems for him. While Han Na and Ji Hyo did incredible, So Min jumped in by saying that she doesn’t want to pair with him, but does want to try the acrostic poem. Her poem was, brace yourselves, “Haha oppa, you’re so sexy” and the other ‘Ha’ was a seductive moan while running her hands through her hair! Haha fell on the floor laughing and so did we!

A steel magnet!

While Jeon So Min’s known for being a steel magnet, we’ve become a So Min magnet due to her charms! This unique skill of hers was majorly showcased in the episode 357, where she even danced after sticking the steel coin and big spoons on her chin. An otherwise useless skill, she even tried telling others that there’s a “zone” in her face that lets her do this! While others laughed, she actually did it! (it’s a different case that some other guests could do it too) The hosts hyped her up and so did we! The funniest moment was when she danced crazily with the coin stuck on her chin, without any care in the world!

It was difficult to list down the top four moments of Jeon So Min, when she has been a regular cast member of the Running Man show for almost four years, but we did our best. These moments and the moments of So Min with Lee Kwang Soo have our hearts! Here’s wishing the goofy Jeon So Min a very happy birthday, wishing that she stays this happy forever!

