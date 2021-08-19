Jeon So Min’s new suspense drama ‘Hee Soo’; Here’s what we know about the cast

'Hee Soo' (directed by Choi Sang-yeol/written by Yeom Jae-yi), the first work of 'KBS Drama Special 2021-TV drama', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in October, is the first of four film projects that KBS tries for the first time. It will satisfy the five senses with a novel and original story and high-quality visuals.

The TV drama 'Hee Soo' depicts the story of a parent who lost their six-year-old daughter in a car accident, living day to day without being able to escape the sense of loss and restoring their daughter who died in VR. It is expected to offer a different kind of fun by combining the fresh genre of 'SF horror' with the story of the tearful family love. In addition, actors Jeon So min, Park Sung hoon, Kim Yun seul, Kim Kang hyun, and Park Hana are expected to work together.

Jeon So min and Park Sung hoon take on the roles of Hwang Joo-eun and Ko Tae-hoon, who are the parents of Hee Soo (Kim Yun-seul) and a working couple. Attention is focused on how the two people, who have shown unrivaled character digestion through a number of works, will portray the dramatic psychological change of parents who have lost their children.

Here, child actor Kim Yun-seul will take the role of the daughter of two people and a lovely six-year-old girl, Hee Soo, to complete the story of a sad family that is both terrifying and heartbreaking.

Kim Kang-hyun and Park Hana will play the roles of VR program developers Lee Jun-beom and his wife Kim Sang-mi. In particular, Park Ha-na made a special appearance in a previous drama with director Choi Sang-yeol and performed passionately. We wonder what kind of relationship they will have with Hwang Joo-eun (Jeon So min) and Ko Tae-hoon (Park Sung hoon), who have lost Hee-soo, and lead the development of the play.

On the other hand, 'KBS Drama Special 2021-TV drama Hee Soo' will be broadcast for the first time on KBS2 in October, and you can see it in advance on online video service platforms wavve and Btv two weeks in advance.

