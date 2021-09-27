Jeon So Min struggles to hold on to her VR created daughter in KBS Drama Special ‘Hee Soo’ teaser

The first work of 'UHD KBS Drama Special 2021-TV Cinema' scheduled to be broadcast on October 22, 'Hee Soo' (directed by Choi Sang-yeol/played by Yeom Jae-yi) is a parent who lost their six-year-old daughter in a car accident, day by day, unable to escape the feeling of loss. It is a work depicting the story that takes place while living in VR and restoring a daughter who died. In particular, it is the first of the four film projects that KBS is trying for the first time, and it is expected to offer unprecedented fun by combining a novel genre of 'SF horror' with a story of affectionate family love.

The released teaser video shows the couple Jeon So Min (Hwang Joo-eun) and Park Sung Hoon (Go Tae-hoon) whose daily life has completely changed after the death of Kim Yun Seul (Hee Soo). First of all, Jeon So Min, who used a VR machine in Chromakey Studio, expresses her longing for her daughter, creating a pity. In the words “I am Hee Soo’s mother,” I can feel the desire to approach my dead daughter through the VR machine. The sense of disparity between the virtual world of hugging and crying at the reunion with her daughter and the real world churning in the air while wearing a VR machine in the studio is pathetic.

Next, the battlefield of conflict triggered by VR AI, Hee Soo, catches the eyes of the viewers. AI Hee Soo, who says “Dad is a liar,” and her husband Park Sung Hoon and her mother-in-law, who are in conflict with her mother-in-law, and Jeon So Min, who is suffering with both ears, creates tension and raises questions about what happened to them.

