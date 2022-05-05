Jeon So Min, Yeom Jung Ah & Kim Jae Hwa indulge in corporate espionage post work in ‘Cleaning Up’ teaser

The teaser video for ‘Cleaning Up’ contains the secret operation of the three cleaners, saying, “It was as easy to forge, spy, and wiretap documents as much as cleaning”. The secret activities of these people who roam around the company in stylish all-black spy outfits are reminiscent of the imminent Operation 007.

The figures of Yongmi (Yeom Jung Ah), Inkyung (Jeon So Min), and Sooja (Kim Jae Hwa), who fit a vacuum cleaner with quick hand movements as if assembling a gun, and fire a spray gun charismatically as if shooting a gun, take over the screen in an instant. Then, the majestic moment of the three people walking down the company corridor like a runway while pushing a vacuum cleaner makes the hearts of the viewers thump.

But it is a secret drug invisible to other people. When the light to light up the darkness is turned on, Yongmi, Inkyung, and Suja in their stylish spy outfits disappear from place to place. The thrilling life limit challenge of three people who will secretly and whimsically sweep stock information with floor-sweeping technology has already raised the excitement index.

Eo Yong Mi (Yeom Jung Ah), Ahn In Kyung (Jeon So Min), and Maeng Su Ja (Kim Jae Hwa) are service cleaners for a securities company. The lives of the three people who are earning money by sweeping the floor hard for a living and for their dreams are piled up with musty dust. However, when an opportunity which is insider trading comes in front of them, the sisters' rebellion begins. This summer, the bold challenge of fearless older sisters aiming for the upper limit of their lives is expected to capture the small screen.

The first broadcast of ‘Cleaning Up’ will be on June 4th following 'My Liberation Notes'.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon & Shin Dong Wook give us chaos, comedy and more in ‘Woori the Virgin’ trailer

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.