Jeon So Min, Yeom Jung Ah & Kim Jae Hwa tidy more than dirt in 1st teaser poster for ‘Cleaning Up’

On April 29, JTBC revealed the first teaser poster for ‘Cleaning Up’, which tells the story about the struggle cleaners at a security firm have as they try to create a new destiny for themselves after overhearing about insider trading. The poster shows Jeon So Min, Yeom Jung Ah and Kim Jae Hwa as they clean up the pile of money discreetly. It will be broadcast in June following 'My Liberation Notes'.

The job of the three service janitors at a securities company is to sweep and polish the building's dirt. However, if you look at the released teaser poster, you can see that it is sweeping something other than dust. A vacuum cleaner that seems to suck in every single particle of dust is consuming 50,000 won bills lying on the floor. The words that catches the eye afterward, “I use the technology to sweep the floor,” adds to the intense eyes of the three people who seem to break through the poster, announcing the beginning of an unusual drama.

Yeom Jung Ah, who is raising expectations just by the news of her comeback in the small screen, plays the role of 'Eo Yong Mi’ , who struggles to take responsibility for her two daughters as a single mother. Jeon So Min takes on the role of Ahn In Kyung, who wants to start a business, often dreams of buying a food truck and cafe while working as a cleaning lady.

Finally, Kim Jae Hwa, who fills the drama with just her expressive eyes, is foretelling a different acting transformation by taking on the role of a 'beast' who boasts indomitable viability with her desire to live a better life.

