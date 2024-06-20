Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer Parasyte: The Grey wins Series Film Award at 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer sci-fi horror series Parasyte: The Grey caught everybody’s eyes soon after its premiere.

In the most exciting developments, Parasyte: The Grey swept off the Series Film Award at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

On June 20, 2024, it was announced that Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun won the Series Film Award at the distinguished 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

This year the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival will begin on July 4, 2024, and go on till July 14, 2024. So, the award ceremony is scheduled to take place on the first day of the festival.

Meanwhile, Parasyte: The Grey premiered on Netflix worldwide on April 5, 2024, to a positive response. The series topped Netflix’s Top 10 Global (Non-English) TV list for three consecutive weeks emerging as a successful hit.

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the popular Japanese manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. However, the series instead of being based in Japan, creates a new story in the same universe in South Korea to expand it further.

The storyline follows the mysterious appearance of parasites on Earth who as soon as they enter our atmosphere attach themselves to a human body by eating their brains.

But as it so happens, one parasite attaches itself to a dying Jeong Su In (Jeon So Nee) and hence fails in completely take over her. They together become an advanced mutant half-human and half-parasite.

What follows is Jeon Su In’s race against time and enemies to stop evil parasites from succeeding in their destructive plans to take over Earth.

Know Jeon So Nee

Jeon So Nee is a rising South Korean actress who is known for her roles in movies and K-dramas. Jeon So Nee garnered attention with her supporting role in Song Hye Kyo’s K-drama Encounter.

Her other noted K-drama includes Our Blooming Youth. She is also well known for the movies Soulmate and Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage.

In other news, she will be appearing in the upcoming Netflix series Melo Movie alongside Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik.

